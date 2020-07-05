All apartments in Irving
8706 Lohr Valley Road
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 PM

8706 Lohr Valley Road

8706 Lohr Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8706 Lohr Valley Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...A little piece of haven WITH FRESH NEUTRAL COLOR PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE located on the heart of DFW in Valley Ranch. Many upgrades, custom paint, custom tile, large bedrooms and living areas, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops. Close to shopping, park, restaurants, movie theater and highways. Less than 15 minutes from the DFW airport, Galleria Mall, Grapevine Mills. Home on corner lot with high ceilings with tons of natural light. Media room projector and screen will stay. Kitchen refrigerator will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have any available units?
8706 Lohr Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have?
Some of 8706 Lohr Valley Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Lohr Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Lohr Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Lohr Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 8706 Lohr Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Lohr Valley Road offers parking.
Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Lohr Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have a pool?
No, 8706 Lohr Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 8706 Lohr Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Lohr Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8706 Lohr Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

