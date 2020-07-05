8706 Lohr Valley Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...A little piece of haven WITH FRESH NEUTRAL COLOR PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE located on the heart of DFW in Valley Ranch. Many upgrades, custom paint, custom tile, large bedrooms and living areas, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops. Close to shopping, park, restaurants, movie theater and highways. Less than 15 minutes from the DFW airport, Galleria Mall, Grapevine Mills. Home on corner lot with high ceilings with tons of natural light. Media room projector and screen will stay. Kitchen refrigerator will stay.