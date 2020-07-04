8700 Iron Horse Drive

Amenities
NEW CARPET AND PAINT BEING DONE!!! BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz c-tops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walkin closet, dual sinks & walkin shower. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard.