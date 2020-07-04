All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8700 Iron Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8700 Iron Horse Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:14 AM

8700 Iron Horse Drive

8700 Iron Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8700 Iron Horse Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
NEW CARPET AND PAINT BEING DONE!!! BEAUTIFUL & spacious townhome -Location, quality & charm, this meticulously maintained townhome has it all! First floor features large living area with an area for your desk, full guest suite plus patio space. Dual staircase leads to second floor. Spacious dining area & open concept kitchen. Enjoy the upgraded, oversized kitchen island, quartz c-tops, and oak cabinets. Just beyond the wall of windows leads to your private balcony. Master Suite has walk­in closet, dual sinks & walk­in shower. Walking distance to dining, shopping, movies & a short drive to DFW Airport. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have any available units?
8700 Iron Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have?
Some of 8700 Iron Horse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Iron Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Iron Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Iron Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8700 Iron Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Iron Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Iron Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 8700 Iron Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8700 Iron Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Iron Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 Iron Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas