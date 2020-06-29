8640 Woodcreek Drive

Amenities

Perfect layout and finish outs! Beautiful granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen fit for a 5 star chef. Beautiful wood floors flow throughout the home leading into a grand living room with plenty of gorgeous natural light. Back patio is covered and a lovely outdoor space to relax and unwind in. Massive master bedroom with plenty of space for both a king size bed and sitting area. Corner lot in the heart of Irving, you won't want to miss out on this rental, schedule a tour today and apply online tonight!