Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Property at Valley Ranch Canal with upgrades that include Fresh Paint, new upstairs and downstairs carpet, kitchen quartz countertops, new paint' cabinets, gas fired cook top, double sink with stone backsplash and updated appliances. Master down with vaulted ceilings, bay window with seat boasting a SPECTACULAR canal view. Spacious master bath with jetted tub, oversized walk-in closet, and remodeled shower. MUST See!