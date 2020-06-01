820 Edith St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Irving includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is in a great location, on the bus line, near Rose Meadows Neighborhood Park, Family Dollar, La Michoacana Meat Market, Donut Hut, Irving Health Center, McDonald's and much much more. Close to Austin Middle School and 183. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



