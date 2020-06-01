All apartments in Irving
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:39 AM

820 Edith St

820 East Edith Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 East Edith Street, Irving, TX 75061
Grauwyler Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Irving includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is in a great location, on the bus line, near Rose Meadows Neighborhood Park, Family Dollar, La Michoacana Meat Market, Donut Hut, Irving Health Center, McDonald's and much much more. Close to Austin Middle School and 183. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Edith St have any available units?
820 Edith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Edith St have?
Some of 820 Edith St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Edith St currently offering any rent specials?
820 Edith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Edith St pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Edith St is pet friendly.
Does 820 Edith St offer parking?
Yes, 820 Edith St offers parking.
Does 820 Edith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Edith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Edith St have a pool?
No, 820 Edith St does not have a pool.
Does 820 Edith St have accessible units?
No, 820 Edith St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Edith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Edith St does not have units with dishwashers.

