815 Ventura Park

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

TRANQUIL COMMUNITY & GREAT LOCATION! Property next to Lively Park! Gorgeous home with 2b+2.1b+2 enclosed car gar. Beautiful Living Room w lots of light & high ceiling which makes this home spacious and attractive. Large kitchen with updated appliances, faucet and cabinets. Enjoy a high quality carpet. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Large pantry is a plus! Bathrooms have been updated. Spectacular view of Lively park, pool, playground, skating, Lively Point Youth Center from the back side. Just walking distance to enjoy many recreational activities. Minutes from major FWYs 183 & 114, Hospital District, Downtown Irving, Las Colinas etc. Best way to communicate via email.