All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 815 Ventura Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
815 Ventura Park
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:46 AM

815 Ventura Park

815 Ventura Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

815 Ventura Park, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
TRANQUIL COMMUNITY & GREAT LOCATION! Property next to Lively Park! Gorgeous home with 2b+2.1b+2 enclosed car gar. Beautiful Living Room w lots of light & high ceiling which makes this home spacious and attractive. Large kitchen with updated appliances, faucet and cabinets. Enjoy a high quality carpet. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Large pantry is a plus! Bathrooms have been updated. Spectacular view of Lively park, pool, playground, skating, Lively Point Youth Center from the back side. Just walking distance to enjoy many recreational activities. Minutes from major FWYs 183 & 114, Hospital District, Downtown Irving, Las Colinas etc. Best way to communicate via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Ventura Park have any available units?
815 Ventura Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Ventura Park have?
Some of 815 Ventura Park's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Ventura Park currently offering any rent specials?
815 Ventura Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Ventura Park pet-friendly?
No, 815 Ventura Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 815 Ventura Park offer parking?
Yes, 815 Ventura Park offers parking.
Does 815 Ventura Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Ventura Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Ventura Park have a pool?
Yes, 815 Ventura Park has a pool.
Does 815 Ventura Park have accessible units?
No, 815 Ventura Park does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Ventura Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Ventura Park has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas