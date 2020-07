Amenities

Ready for move-in! This four bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse is perfect for family of any size. Beautiful hardwood floor in living room & very spacious living room with plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy the beautiful resort-like swimming pool & a private patio with a view. Conveniently located near 635, 114, & 161. Close to shopping centers & DFW airport.