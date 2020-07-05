7855 Southfork Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning upgraded DAVID WEEKLEY HOME. This East Facing home features an open floor plan with a welcoming entry and upgraded open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large granite top island and granite countertops. Nail down wood flooring throughout most of the downstairs. Master suite features bay window. Quiet Study and separate guest bedroom with full bath downstairs and a separate powder by living room. Freshly landscaped flowerbeds in the front and backyard. Huge media room and game room, covered back porch ideal for entertaining. Located close to greenbelt, walking trails, shopping centers, highways, airports and more!