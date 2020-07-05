All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:55 PM

7855 Southfork Bend

7855 Southfork Bend
Location

7855 Southfork Bend, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning upgraded DAVID WEEKLEY HOME. This East Facing home features an open floor plan with a welcoming entry and upgraded open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large granite top island and granite countertops. Nail down wood flooring throughout most of the downstairs. Master suite features bay window. Quiet Study and separate guest bedroom with full bath downstairs and a separate powder by living room. Freshly landscaped flowerbeds in the front and backyard. Huge media room and game room, covered back porch ideal for entertaining. Located close to greenbelt, walking trails, shopping centers, highways, airports and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Southfork Bend have any available units?
7855 Southfork Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Southfork Bend have?
Some of 7855 Southfork Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Southfork Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Southfork Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Southfork Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7855 Southfork Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7855 Southfork Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Southfork Bend offers parking.
Does 7855 Southfork Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Southfork Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Southfork Bend have a pool?
No, 7855 Southfork Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Southfork Bend have accessible units?
No, 7855 Southfork Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Southfork Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 Southfork Bend has units with dishwashers.

