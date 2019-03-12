7848 Liverpool Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful well kept townhouse. As you enter the main door and go to level 2, wood floors in the living and dining room welcome you. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3rd floor has two masters and utility room. Both masters have large walk in closets and include master bath with double sinks, separate showers and bath tub. 1st floor has an additional bedroom with full bath. 1st floor also has an additional living space that can be used as a gameroom or a study.