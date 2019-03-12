All apartments in Irving
7848 Liverpool Lane
7848 Liverpool Lane

7848 Liverpool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7848 Liverpool Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful well kept townhouse. As you enter the main door and go to level 2, wood floors in the living and dining room welcome you. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3rd floor has two masters and utility room. Both masters have large walk in closets and include master bath with double sinks, separate showers and bath tub. 1st floor has an additional bedroom with full bath. 1st floor also has an additional living space that can be used as a gameroom or a study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7848 Liverpool Lane have any available units?
7848 Liverpool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7848 Liverpool Lane have?
Some of 7848 Liverpool Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7848 Liverpool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7848 Liverpool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7848 Liverpool Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7848 Liverpool Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7848 Liverpool Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7848 Liverpool Lane offers parking.
Does 7848 Liverpool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7848 Liverpool Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7848 Liverpool Lane have a pool?
No, 7848 Liverpool Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7848 Liverpool Lane have accessible units?
No, 7848 Liverpool Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7848 Liverpool Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7848 Liverpool Lane has units with dishwashers.

