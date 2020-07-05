7266 Clementine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Rare opportunity to lease this gorgeous home built by Highland Homes! This home features a family rm w corner fireplace, 4 bdrms, 3 1.5 baths, mud room, gamerm, media rm and study. Chefs kitchen with quartz counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, SS refrigerator & maple kitchen cabinets. Hardwood flooring in living, kitchen & dining areas. Master bdrm and one guest bdrm downstairs. Media room, gamerm, wet bar and two bdrms up. Refrigerator remains. Small dog allowed with pet deposit. Sorry, NO cats.