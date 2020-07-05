All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
7266 Clementine Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:15 AM

7266 Clementine Drive

7266 Clementine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7266 Clementine Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to lease this gorgeous home built by Highland Homes! This home features a family rm w corner fireplace, 4 bdrms, 3 1.5 baths, mud room, gamerm, media rm and study. Chefs kitchen with quartz counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, SS refrigerator & maple kitchen cabinets. Hardwood flooring in living, kitchen & dining areas. Master bdrm and one guest bdrm downstairs. Media room, gamerm, wet bar and two bdrms up. Refrigerator remains. Small dog allowed with pet deposit. Sorry, NO cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 Clementine Drive have any available units?
7266 Clementine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7266 Clementine Drive have?
Some of 7266 Clementine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 Clementine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Clementine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Clementine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7266 Clementine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7266 Clementine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7266 Clementine Drive offers parking.
Does 7266 Clementine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7266 Clementine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Clementine Drive have a pool?
No, 7266 Clementine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7266 Clementine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7266 Clementine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Clementine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7266 Clementine Drive has units with dishwashers.

