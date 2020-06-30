All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

726 Van Horn Drive

726 Van Horn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Van Horn Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful mid-century modern ranch home in a quiet Cul-de-sac with great backyard space on .33 of an acre lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has updated vinyl-plank flooring. Spacious kitchen with LOTS of cabinets and counter space. Conveniently located near Trinity View Park and Downtown Dallas. Minutes away from major highways. A MUST SEE! House will be made ready before move-in. Available APRIL 15, 2020. Minimum 12 months lease. Pets on a case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Van Horn Drive have any available units?
726 Van Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Van Horn Drive have?
Some of 726 Van Horn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Van Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Van Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Van Horn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Van Horn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 726 Van Horn Drive offer parking?
No, 726 Van Horn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 726 Van Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Van Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Van Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 726 Van Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 Van Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Van Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Van Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Van Horn Drive has units with dishwashers.

