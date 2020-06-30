726 Van Horn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful mid-century modern ranch home in a quiet Cul-de-sac with great backyard space on .33 of an acre lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has updated vinyl-plank flooring. Spacious kitchen with LOTS of cabinets and counter space. Conveniently located near Trinity View Park and Downtown Dallas. Minutes away from major highways. A MUST SEE! House will be made ready before move-in. Available APRIL 15, 2020. Minimum 12 months lease. Pets on a case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult.