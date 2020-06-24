All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 722 San Benito.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
722 San Benito
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

722 San Benito

722 San Benito · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

722 San Benito, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spanish-Mediterranean style community with 2 parks, hike and bike trails and gorgeous lake. Located in Las Colinas, La Villita is close to virtually all highways in the DFW area for easy access anywhere! This home has an open floorplan and charming appeal. Kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the spacious family room that makes this home great for entertaining. The large sized master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Speakers mounted on almost every room in the house for your listening pleasure. The community has a beautiful trail and dog park around lake, which is 1.10 miles loop. Great for an evening stroll or morning walk. DFW and DAL AirPort is located 6-7 miles from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 San Benito have any available units?
722 San Benito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 San Benito have?
Some of 722 San Benito's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 San Benito currently offering any rent specials?
722 San Benito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 San Benito pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 San Benito is pet friendly.
Does 722 San Benito offer parking?
No, 722 San Benito does not offer parking.
Does 722 San Benito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 San Benito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 San Benito have a pool?
No, 722 San Benito does not have a pool.
Does 722 San Benito have accessible units?
No, 722 San Benito does not have accessible units.
Does 722 San Benito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 San Benito has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas