722 San Benito

dishwasher pet friendly dog park fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spanish-Mediterranean style community with 2 parks, hike and bike trails and gorgeous lake. Located in Las Colinas, La Villita is close to virtually all highways in the DFW area for easy access anywhere! This home has an open floorplan and charming appeal. Kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the spacious family room that makes this home great for entertaining. The large sized master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Speakers mounted on almost every room in the house for your listening pleasure. The community has a beautiful trail and dog park around lake, which is 1.10 miles loop. Great for an evening stroll or morning walk. DFW and DAL AirPort is located 6-7 miles from home.