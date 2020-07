Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Mediterranean home with open floor plan near schools. Home features granite counters, stainless appliances, and oak cabinets in kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bath has double vanities, separate shower and a garden tub. Ceramic tile and ceramic wood look flooring throughout main living space. Spacious laundry room includes a sink. Flexible formal dining room could be used for office if needed.