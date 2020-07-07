All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 718 San Benito.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
718 San Benito
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:01 PM

718 San Benito

718 San Benito · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 San Benito, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful Move-in ready 4-bed, 3.5-bath home in La Villita. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Master bedroom & Study down; hardwood floor throughout 1st floor. Large Game room and Media room with wet bar upstairs. Featuring tankless water heater, SS appliances, built-in espresso machine, plantation shutters, & elfa storage system. Decorative sliding iron gate encloses driveway for a spacious backyard with covered patio, built-in BBQ grill and water features, perfect for entertaining. Community has access to the Campion Trail, 2 lakes, 4 playgrounds & basketball courts. 2-min walk to La Villita elementary. Security monitor & 24hr patrols included. AVAILABLE Apr 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 San Benito have any available units?
718 San Benito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 San Benito have?
Some of 718 San Benito's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 San Benito currently offering any rent specials?
718 San Benito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 San Benito pet-friendly?
No, 718 San Benito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 718 San Benito offer parking?
No, 718 San Benito does not offer parking.
Does 718 San Benito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 San Benito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 San Benito have a pool?
No, 718 San Benito does not have a pool.
Does 718 San Benito have accessible units?
No, 718 San Benito does not have accessible units.
Does 718 San Benito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 San Benito has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas