7027 Nueces Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Luxury living in Mediterranean style home! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas log fireplace. Kitchen offers large granite island, SS appliances, gas cooking, and huge walk in pantry. Media room is completely set with 100 inch screen, 3D projector, and Martin Logan 7.1 surround system included. Large master suite with grand master bath offering large garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, dual sinks, granite counters, and WIC. Sit back and relax on the balcony overlooking the large backyard with private fence. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major golfing, dining, and entertainment destinations. Must see!!