All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 7027 Nueces Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
7027 Nueces Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 12:32 PM

7027 Nueces Drive

7027 Nueces Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7027 Nueces Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxury living in Mediterranean style home! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas log fireplace. Kitchen offers large granite island, SS appliances, gas cooking, and huge walk in pantry. Media room is completely set with 100 inch screen, 3D projector, and Martin Logan 7.1 surround system included. Large master suite with grand master bath offering large garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, dual sinks, granite counters, and WIC. Sit back and relax on the balcony overlooking the large backyard with private fence. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major golfing, dining, and entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Nueces Drive have any available units?
7027 Nueces Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Nueces Drive have?
Some of 7027 Nueces Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Nueces Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Nueces Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Nueces Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Nueces Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7027 Nueces Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Nueces Drive offers parking.
Does 7027 Nueces Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Nueces Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Nueces Drive have a pool?
No, 7027 Nueces Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Nueces Drive have accessible units?
No, 7027 Nueces Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Nueces Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Nueces Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas