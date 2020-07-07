6728 Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean lake-front townhome in the coveted La Villita development. Owner has upgraded everything in this lovely townhome with hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout, new paint, crown molding throughout, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplashes, SS appliances and media-family room upstairs. No detail left untouched in this 2,858 sq. ft. gem. One of the largest in the development and with unparalleled lake views. Convenient location to shopping, essentials and airports. You can live a lock & leave lifestyle here! Move in ready today.