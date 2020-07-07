All apartments in Irving
Location

6728 Marbella, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean lake-front townhome in the coveted La Villita development. Owner has upgraded everything in this lovely townhome with hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout, new paint, crown molding throughout, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplashes, SS appliances and media-family room upstairs. No detail left untouched in this 2,858 sq. ft. gem. One of the largest in the development and with unparalleled lake views. Convenient location to shopping, essentials and airports. You can live a lock & leave lifestyle here! Move in ready today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Marbella have any available units?
6728 Marbella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Marbella have?
Some of 6728 Marbella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Marbella currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Marbella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Marbella pet-friendly?
No, 6728 Marbella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6728 Marbella offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Marbella offers parking.
Does 6728 Marbella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Marbella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Marbella have a pool?
Yes, 6728 Marbella has a pool.
Does 6728 Marbella have accessible units?
No, 6728 Marbella does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Marbella have units with dishwashers?
No, 6728 Marbella does not have units with dishwashers.

