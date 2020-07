Amenities

Luxury 2 story Condominium in the heart Las Colinas and Irving's finest master planned community of La Villita, Access all of the community's amenities as you enjoy this home, highlighted by Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Large Bedrooms and plenty of space. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Your Water and Gas bills are included in the rent. Application Fee is $75 per adult; VENMO to @Michael-Yarrito or please make out check to Atrium Realty Group.