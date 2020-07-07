6700 Castillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning! Like-new home in the exclusive Estates of Escena subdivision of Irving. Upgrades throughout including 10 foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, and glass vessel sinks. Kitchen is open to the living room, has plenty of storage, and large island for family gatherings. Downstairs master bedroom! The oversize master bath has dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Media room with full wiring for surround sound. The house is in a great location with nearby access to DFW airport, highways, and shopping. Definitely a must see!