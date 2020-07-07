All apartments in Irving
6700 Castillo Street
6700 Castillo Street

6700 Castillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Castillo Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning! Like-new home in the exclusive Estates of Escena subdivision of Irving. Upgrades throughout including 10 foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, and glass vessel sinks. Kitchen is open to the living room, has plenty of storage, and large island for family gatherings. Downstairs master bedroom! The oversize master bath has dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Media room with full wiring for surround sound. The house is in a great location with nearby access to DFW airport, highways, and shopping. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Castillo Street have any available units?
6700 Castillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Castillo Street have?
Some of 6700 Castillo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Castillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Castillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Castillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Castillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6700 Castillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Castillo Street offers parking.
Does 6700 Castillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Castillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Castillo Street have a pool?
No, 6700 Castillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Castillo Street have accessible units?
No, 6700 Castillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Castillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Castillo Street has units with dishwashers.

