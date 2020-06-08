6666 Deleon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Enjoy low maintenance living in this charming community. This David Weekly home is the McNeily floorplan and features the living area, study and full bath downstairs. The open kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded stacked tile backsplash, and gas range. A convenient drop zone and study nook are located near the rear access door. Upstairs are two bedrooms, full bath, open game room or flex space, utility room and the master suite with tray ceiling. Abundant natural light, upgraded light fixtures, and lots of storage are added bonuses. Other upgrades include wood floors in main living areas, patio door with built in blinds and carpet. Property also for sale.