6666 Deleon Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

6666 Deleon Street

6666 De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6666 De Leon Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Enjoy low maintenance living in this charming community. This David Weekly home is the McNeily floorplan and features the living area, study and full bath downstairs. The open kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded stacked tile backsplash, and gas range. A convenient drop zone and study nook are located near the rear access door. Upstairs are two bedrooms, full bath, open game room or flex space, utility room and the master suite with tray ceiling. Abundant natural light, upgraded light fixtures, and lots of storage are added bonuses. Other upgrades include wood floors in main living areas, patio door with built in blinds and carpet. Property also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 Deleon Street have any available units?
6666 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6666 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6666 Deleon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
No, 6666 Deleon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6666 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6666 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6666 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6666 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6666 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6666 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

