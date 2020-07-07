Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful 3 story Tuscan style condo in the heart of Las Colinas! Awesome 2 bedroom floorpan in close proximity to community amenities. First floor has guest suite w full bath and access to the garage area. Gorgeous freshly stained handscraped hardwood floors adorn the second floor in the living & dining rooms, w new tile in kitchen. Oversized balcony overlooks the community pool & is so convenient! Planning center or study area is located just off the kitchen. Third Floor includes oversized master bedroom w spa like bath & large walk in closet w laundry room conveniently located in hall area, w new carpet. Nice sized 2 car garage w storage inside. Close to dining & shopping areas nearby, easy commuting!