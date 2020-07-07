All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 651 Senda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
651 Senda
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:41 AM

651 Senda

651 Senda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 Senda, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful 3 story Tuscan style condo in the heart of Las Colinas! Awesome 2 bedroom floorpan in close proximity to community amenities. First floor has guest suite w full bath and access to the garage area. Gorgeous freshly stained handscraped hardwood floors adorn the second floor in the living & dining rooms, w new tile in kitchen. Oversized balcony overlooks the community pool & is so convenient! Planning center or study area is located just off the kitchen. Third Floor includes oversized master bedroom w spa like bath & large walk in closet w laundry room conveniently located in hall area, w new carpet. Nice sized 2 car garage w storage inside. Close to dining & shopping areas nearby, easy commuting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Senda have any available units?
651 Senda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Senda have?
Some of 651 Senda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Senda currently offering any rent specials?
651 Senda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Senda pet-friendly?
No, 651 Senda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 651 Senda offer parking?
Yes, 651 Senda offers parking.
Does 651 Senda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Senda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Senda have a pool?
Yes, 651 Senda has a pool.
Does 651 Senda have accessible units?
No, 651 Senda does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Senda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Senda has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas