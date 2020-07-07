6467 Las Colinas Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous corner townhome with park and water views and recently refreshed with fresh paint throughout. This home has an open layout floor plan with three bedrooms, three and a half baths, two balconies, and two-car garage. The main level features an incredible kitchen with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances, tons of storage and more. The master suite has double entry doors, bath with separate vanities, shower and separate tub, and large walk-in closet. This community features a central park with fountain and outdoor community lounge with fireplace, tables, and a grill. The ideal location is close to DFW Airport and all that Las Colinas has to offer.