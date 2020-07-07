All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6467 Las Colinas Boulevard
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

6467 Las Colinas Boulevard

6467 Las Colinas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6467 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous corner townhome with park and water views and recently refreshed with fresh paint throughout. This home has an open layout floor plan with three bedrooms, three and a half baths, two balconies, and two-car garage. The main level features an incredible kitchen with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances, tons of storage and more. The master suite has double entry doors, bath with separate vanities, shower and separate tub, and large walk-in closet. This community features a central park with fountain and outdoor community lounge with fireplace, tables, and a grill. The ideal location is close to DFW Airport and all that Las Colinas has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have any available units?
6467 Las Colinas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have?
Some of 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6467 Las Colinas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6467 Las Colinas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas