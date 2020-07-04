All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:51 AM

633 Fiesta Circle

633 Fiesta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

633 Fiesta Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MASTER DOWN TWO BEDROOMS UP THE LOFT AND BALCONY. VAULTED CEILING WITH OPEN LIVING AND DINING AREA. Lots of natural light. Kitchen remodeled with granite countertops. Private yard. Lots of walking paths and easy in and out to all the major roads. New driveway installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Fiesta Circle have any available units?
633 Fiesta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Fiesta Circle have?
Some of 633 Fiesta Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Fiesta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
633 Fiesta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Fiesta Circle pet-friendly?
No, 633 Fiesta Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 633 Fiesta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 633 Fiesta Circle offers parking.
Does 633 Fiesta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Fiesta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Fiesta Circle have a pool?
No, 633 Fiesta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 633 Fiesta Circle have accessible units?
No, 633 Fiesta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Fiesta Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Fiesta Circle has units with dishwashers.

