MASTER DOWN TWO BEDROOMS UP THE LOFT AND BALCONY. VAULTED CEILING WITH OPEN LIVING AND DINING AREA. Lots of natural light. Kitchen remodeled with granite countertops. Private yard. Lots of walking paths and easy in and out to all the major roads. New driveway installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 Fiesta Circle have any available units?
633 Fiesta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Fiesta Circle have?
Some of 633 Fiesta Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Fiesta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
633 Fiesta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.