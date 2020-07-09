612 S Delaware Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Beautifully Remodeled 8 Bed Room Home. An addition to the home was made in 2006 . . Kitchen has granite counter tops and updated backsplash. Currently this Home is used as a Senior Care Facility. It has FIRE SPRINKLER, FIRE ALRAM SYSTEM. All bath rooms are ADA complained all doors are changed to 36 inch or higher. Attic is FORM sprayed for reduced heat radiation in 2018. Most recent upgrades are almost $135k...House is equipped with 15 beds for senior residents..CURRENTLY House is Almost filled with residents..