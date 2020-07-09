All apartments in Irving
612 S Delaware Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:03 PM

612 S Delaware Street

612 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 South Delaware Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautifully Remodeled 8 Bed Room Home. An addition to the home was made in 2006 . . Kitchen has granite counter tops and updated backsplash. Currently this Home is used as a Senior Care Facility. It has FIRE SPRINKLER, FIRE ALRAM SYSTEM. All bath rooms are ADA complained all doors are changed to 36 inch or higher. Attic is FORM sprayed for reduced heat radiation in 2018. Most recent upgrades are almost $135k...House is equipped with 15 beds for senior residents..CURRENTLY House is Almost filled with residents..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Delaware Street have any available units?
612 S Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S Delaware Street have?
Some of 612 S Delaware Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 S Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 612 S Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 612 S Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 612 S Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 612 S Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 612 S Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 S Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.

