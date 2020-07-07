All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

611 West Union Bower Road

611 West Union Bower Road · No Longer Available
Location

611 West Union Bower Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a townhome off O’Connor & HWY 183 E. Rear entry with one car garage. Washer and dryer connections, patio area, large bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom for guest bedrooms. Half bath downstairs.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 West Union Bower Road have any available units?
611 West Union Bower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 West Union Bower Road have?
Some of 611 West Union Bower Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 West Union Bower Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 West Union Bower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 West Union Bower Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 West Union Bower Road is pet friendly.
Does 611 West Union Bower Road offer parking?
Yes, 611 West Union Bower Road offers parking.
Does 611 West Union Bower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 West Union Bower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 West Union Bower Road have a pool?
No, 611 West Union Bower Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 West Union Bower Road have accessible units?
No, 611 West Union Bower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 West Union Bower Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 West Union Bower Road does not have units with dishwashers.

