611 West Union Bower Road

Amenities
This is a townhome off O’Connor & HWY 183 E. Rear entry with one car garage. Washer and dryer connections, patio area, large bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom for guest bedrooms. Half bath downstairs.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.