Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded and updated home! 4 bedrooms & 4 and a half baths. Gated community offers pool and spa, work out room, outdoor BBQ grill and a small community park area. All bedrooms have own baths and walk in closets. 3 car garage. Move in ready gorgeous home! Conveniently located to work commute, DFW Airport, Dallas, Las Colinas restaurants, Toyota Music Factory and miles and miles of walking and bike paths!