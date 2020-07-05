606 Raton Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL updated Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD overlooking a canal and near jog trails very close to exemplary Valley Ranch Elem. Luxury custom hardwood floors, with Carpet just an year old.Lots of natural light throughout home that is recently painted.Open layout kitchen & family room with soaring high ceilings.Kitchen has abundant counter & cabinet space, recently installed stainless steel gas range, dishwasher,microwave.Master & second bedroom overlooks canal views,Bathrooms updated. Beautiful Backyard perfect for entertainment and summer BBQs. Close to Valley Ranch Library, Cimarron Park Rec Center & Family Aquatic Center, dining, shopping, grocery stores.Minutes to DFW Airport, and all major highways.