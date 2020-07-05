All apartments in Irving
Location

606 Raton Pass, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL updated Valley Ranch home in Coppell ISD overlooking a canal and near jog trails very close to exemplary Valley Ranch Elem. Luxury custom hardwood floors, with Carpet just an year old.Lots of natural light throughout home that is recently painted.Open layout kitchen & family room with soaring high ceilings.Kitchen has abundant counter & cabinet space, recently installed stainless steel gas range, dishwasher,microwave.Master & second bedroom overlooks canal views,Bathrooms updated. Beautiful Backyard perfect for entertainment and summer BBQs. Close to Valley Ranch Library, Cimarron Park Rec Center & Family Aquatic Center, dining, shopping, grocery stores.Minutes to DFW Airport, and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Raton Pass have any available units?
606 Raton Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Raton Pass have?
Some of 606 Raton Pass's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Raton Pass currently offering any rent specials?
606 Raton Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Raton Pass pet-friendly?
No, 606 Raton Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 606 Raton Pass offer parking?
No, 606 Raton Pass does not offer parking.
Does 606 Raton Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Raton Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Raton Pass have a pool?
No, 606 Raton Pass does not have a pool.
Does 606 Raton Pass have accessible units?
No, 606 Raton Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Raton Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Raton Pass has units with dishwashers.

