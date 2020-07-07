5851 Shoreside Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Step into classic luxury in this beautiful tudor-style home within the highly desired guarded-gated Lakes of Las Colinas. This spacious floor plan is full of high-end finishes with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite c tops, Viking SS appliances with double ovens, 2nd bedroom suite downstairs, and a huge master suite with pass-through closet to the utility. Enjoy the privacy of the back yard with large extended covered patio, wood-burning fireplace and outdoor grill. Upstairs, have fun in the entertaining space of the media room, game room with wet bar and balcony overlooking the Las Colinas Canal. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment at Toyota Music Factory.