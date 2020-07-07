All apartments in Irving
5851 Shoreside Bend
5851 Shoreside Bend

Location

5851 Shoreside Bend, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Step into classic luxury in this beautiful tudor-style home within the highly desired guarded-gated Lakes of Las Colinas. This spacious floor plan is full of high-end finishes with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite c tops, Viking SS appliances with double ovens, 2nd bedroom suite downstairs, and a huge master suite with pass-through closet to the utility. Enjoy the privacy of the back yard with large extended covered patio, wood-burning fireplace and outdoor grill. Upstairs, have fun in the entertaining space of the media room, game room with wet bar and balcony overlooking the Las Colinas Canal. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment at Toyota Music Factory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Shoreside Bend have any available units?
5851 Shoreside Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Shoreside Bend have?
Some of 5851 Shoreside Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Shoreside Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Shoreside Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Shoreside Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5851 Shoreside Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 5851 Shoreside Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5851 Shoreside Bend offers parking.
Does 5851 Shoreside Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Shoreside Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Shoreside Bend have a pool?
No, 5851 Shoreside Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Shoreside Bend have accessible units?
No, 5851 Shoreside Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Shoreside Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5851 Shoreside Bend has units with dishwashers.

