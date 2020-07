Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

COPPELL ISD! Very nice 2 bed 2 bath in great location. Updated flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Soaring vaulted ceilings with lots of windows and large open living and dining with cozy fireplace. Nice outdoor space with covered patio that leads to 1 car garage. Good size loft right outside the huge master bedroom with another balcony. Come take a look!