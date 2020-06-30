533 Ranch Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely redone 2 years ago!! Scraped ceilings, new Sherman Williams paint done in grey, newer Shaw carpet in grey tones. Tiled floor in den. Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with Loft, Dry Bar & Fireplace, Appliances & Fenced Patio area. Both bedrooms are masters, Seperate Vanity in upstairs Master and balcony, over-sized Tub in downstairs Master! Contemporary Kitchen, Granite counter tops, all appliances included (Refridgerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Garage has extra storage infront of and above parking space. Excellent set up for family or roommates! very close to shopping, schools and churches!!