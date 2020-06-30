All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
533 Ranch Trail
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:42 AM

533 Ranch Trail

533 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Location

533 Ranch Trail Rd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely redone 2 years ago!! Scraped ceilings, new Sherman Williams paint done in grey, newer Shaw carpet in grey tones. Tiled floor in den. Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with Loft, Dry Bar & Fireplace, Appliances & Fenced Patio area. Both bedrooms are masters, Seperate Vanity in upstairs Master and balcony, over-sized Tub in downstairs Master! Contemporary Kitchen, Granite counter tops, all appliances included (Refridgerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Garage has extra storage infront of and above parking space. Excellent set up for family or roommates! very close to shopping, schools and churches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Ranch Trail have any available units?
533 Ranch Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Ranch Trail have?
Some of 533 Ranch Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Ranch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
533 Ranch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Ranch Trail pet-friendly?
No, 533 Ranch Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 533 Ranch Trail offer parking?
Yes, 533 Ranch Trail offers parking.
Does 533 Ranch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Ranch Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Ranch Trail have a pool?
Yes, 533 Ranch Trail has a pool.
Does 533 Ranch Trail have accessible units?
No, 533 Ranch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Ranch Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Ranch Trail has units with dishwashers.

