532 Silver Maple Drive

Beautiful spacious home with two large living areas, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, open living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and more in desirable Valley Ranch neighborhood. Clothes dryer and refrigerator stay for tenants use if needed. Automatic garage door openers. Automatic lawn sprinkler system. Home is move in ready. New upgrades include new dishwasher 2020, new air conditioner 2019, new carpet 2019, new paint 2019, new kitchen sink 2019, new garage door opener 2018, new hardwood floors 2018,new refrigerator 2017, new water heater 2016.



Open House is Sunday, June 28 from 2:00-3:00 pm. Please come and see.