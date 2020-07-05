All apartments in Irving
/
Irving, TX
/
532 Silver Maple Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

532 Silver Maple Drive

532 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 Silver Maple Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home with two large living areas, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, open living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and more in desirable Valley Ranch neighborhood. Clothes dryer and refrigerator stay for tenants use if needed. Automatic garage door openers. Automatic lawn sprinkler system. Home is move in ready. New upgrades include new dishwasher 2020, new air conditioner 2019, new carpet 2019, new paint 2019, new kitchen sink 2019, new garage door opener 2018, new hardwood floors 2018,new refrigerator 2017, new water heater 2016.

Open House is Sunday, June 28 from 2:00-3:00 pm. Please come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
532 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 532 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
532 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 532 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 532 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 532 Silver Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 532 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Silver Maple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 532 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 532 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 532 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Silver Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

