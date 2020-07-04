All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 527 Ranch Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
527 Ranch Trail
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

527 Ranch Trail

527 Ranch Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

527 Ranch Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing opportunity!Lovely well maintained condo. Open & airy with cathedral ceilings in living area. Plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops updated last week.Refrigerator included. Ton of upgrades - Stone wall Fireplace, Wood Look Tile Flooring.Guest bedroom with connecting bath down, master bedroom with master bath up. Office or living area on landing outside of Master Bedroom. Balcony off of master bedroom. Private patio off of kitchen ideal for BBQ. Walk out to the canal trails connecting to Campion Trail, swim at the condo's pool or go to the park down the street. The Music Factory, The Pavilion, restaurants and shopping are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Ranch Trail have any available units?
527 Ranch Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Ranch Trail have?
Some of 527 Ranch Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Ranch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
527 Ranch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Ranch Trail pet-friendly?
No, 527 Ranch Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 527 Ranch Trail offer parking?
No, 527 Ranch Trail does not offer parking.
Does 527 Ranch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Ranch Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Ranch Trail have a pool?
Yes, 527 Ranch Trail has a pool.
Does 527 Ranch Trail have accessible units?
No, 527 Ranch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Ranch Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Ranch Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas