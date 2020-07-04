527 Ranch Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Amazing opportunity!Lovely well maintained condo. Open & airy with cathedral ceilings in living area. Plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops updated last week.Refrigerator included. Ton of upgrades - Stone wall Fireplace, Wood Look Tile Flooring.Guest bedroom with connecting bath down, master bedroom with master bath up. Office or living area on landing outside of Master Bedroom. Balcony off of master bedroom. Private patio off of kitchen ideal for BBQ. Walk out to the canal trails connecting to Campion Trail, swim at the condo's pool or go to the park down the street. The Music Factory, The Pavilion, restaurants and shopping are just minutes away.