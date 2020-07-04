All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:23 PM

511 LARRY DR

511 Larry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Larry Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL & COZY HOME IN IRVING - Property Id: 182904

Updated, warm and cozy beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood close to the library, park, city hall, and major freeway. Big backyard with deck is great for entertaining. Kitchen is full supplied with stainless steel appliances. Washer an Dryer included. Come see this home, you will love it!
Call or text to (408) 387-4642 or (408) 828-2193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182904p
Property Id 182904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 LARRY DR have any available units?
511 LARRY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 LARRY DR have?
Some of 511 LARRY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 LARRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
511 LARRY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 LARRY DR pet-friendly?
No, 511 LARRY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 511 LARRY DR offer parking?
No, 511 LARRY DR does not offer parking.
Does 511 LARRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 LARRY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 LARRY DR have a pool?
No, 511 LARRY DR does not have a pool.
Does 511 LARRY DR have accessible units?
No, 511 LARRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 511 LARRY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 LARRY DR has units with dishwashers.

