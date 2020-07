Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful lease property. Completely updated with all new paint, new floors throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has tons of natural light throughout! House is conveniently located at 161 and Beltline. Close to everything. Private backyard with patio allows for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity! Application and fee from everyone 18+. Come and see this gem today!!