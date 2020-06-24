4713 O'Connor Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Owner recently painted entire downstairs Agreeable Gray by Sherwin Williams and installed beautiful white granite countertops in kitchen March of 2019. Located in the heart of Las Colinas in an upscale, gated, tranquil community. Spacious, two-story floorplan with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and hand-scraped hardwood floors. Covered patio and private backyard retreat. 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and grill included. Gas and HOA fees inlcuded in rent. Minutes from Toyota Music Factory, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to 114