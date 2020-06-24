All apartments in Irving
4713 O'Connor Court
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:42 AM

4713 O'Connor Court

4713 O Connor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4713 O Connor Ct, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Owner recently painted entire downstairs Agreeable Gray by Sherwin Williams and installed beautiful white granite countertops in kitchen March of 2019. Located in the heart of Las Colinas in an upscale, gated, tranquil community. Spacious, two-story floorplan with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and hand-scraped hardwood floors. Covered patio and private backyard retreat. 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and grill included. Gas and HOA fees inlcuded in rent. Minutes from Toyota Music Factory, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to 114

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 O'Connor Court have any available units?
4713 O'Connor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 O'Connor Court have?
Some of 4713 O'Connor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 O'Connor Court currently offering any rent specials?
4713 O'Connor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 O'Connor Court pet-friendly?
No, 4713 O'Connor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4713 O'Connor Court offer parking?
Yes, 4713 O'Connor Court offers parking.
Does 4713 O'Connor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 O'Connor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 O'Connor Court have a pool?
No, 4713 O'Connor Court does not have a pool.
Does 4713 O'Connor Court have accessible units?
No, 4713 O'Connor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 O'Connor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 O'Connor Court has units with dishwashers.

