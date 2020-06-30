All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

4535 N O Connor Road

4535 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4535 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This 2 bed 2.1 bath Condo is a very nice unit. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bath. The bedrooms and stairs have carpet and the rest is wood like floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless sink. The only utilities that occupant is responsible for is electricity. Renters insurance is required. There are 2 pools and a workout center available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 N O Connor Road have any available units?
4535 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 4535 N O Connor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4535 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 4535 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4535 N O Connor Road offer parking?
Yes, 4535 N O Connor Road offers parking.
Does 4535 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 N O Connor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 N O Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4535 N O Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4535 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4535 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.

