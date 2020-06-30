4535 N O Connor Road

4535 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062 Quail Run Condominiums
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This 2 bed 2.1 bath Condo is a very nice unit. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bath. The bedrooms and stairs have carpet and the rest is wood like floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless sink. The only utilities that occupant is responsible for is electricity. Renters insurance is required. There are 2 pools and a workout center available for use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
