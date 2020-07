Amenities

Located central to everything, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has everything you need. With black appliances including a double oven, you are not going to want to miss this one. Close to shopping, schools, Las Colinas, North Lake College, and the DFW airport, this home is great. It features granite countertops, a separate utility room, 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 bathroom downstairs. The Club's complex also has a swimming pool. Contact an agent today to see it now before it is gone!