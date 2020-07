Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful end unit town home in highly sought after Fairway Vista subdivision agent to the Four Seasons Hotel and Resort. Move in ready. New carpet and paint. Guarded, gated community where the preferable mode of transportation is a golf cart. Yard backs up to interior greenbelt, perfect for walking your dog.