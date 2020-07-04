All apartments in Irving
427 S Story Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 S Story Road

427 South Story Road · No Longer Available
Location

427 South Story Road, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
garage
3 bed(Including garage converted) & 2 bath wonderful home on hard to find large corner lot!This home has gorgeous wood floors throughout. The cozy living area has an attached step down flex space that is perfect for either a dining area or home office and offers great storage space as well.One bedroom has a new bathroom attached.The kitchen boasts updated cabinets and fabulous modern vent.A covered porch in the rear looks out onto the huge backyard with three storage buildings and open patio area.The garage conversion with brand new sliding door,fresh paint and new tiles is perfect for a game room,workout area or it can be used as a third bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 S Story Road have any available units?
427 S Story Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 S Story Road have?
Some of 427 S Story Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 S Story Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 S Story Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 S Story Road pet-friendly?
No, 427 S Story Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 427 S Story Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 S Story Road offers parking.
Does 427 S Story Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 S Story Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 S Story Road have a pool?
No, 427 S Story Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 S Story Road have accessible units?
No, 427 S Story Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 S Story Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 S Story Road does not have units with dishwashers.

