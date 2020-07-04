427 S Story Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room garage

3 bed(Including garage converted) & 2 bath wonderful home on hard to find large corner lot!This home has gorgeous wood floors throughout. The cozy living area has an attached step down flex space that is perfect for either a dining area or home office and offers great storage space as well.One bedroom has a new bathroom attached.The kitchen boasts updated cabinets and fabulous modern vent.A covered porch in the rear looks out onto the huge backyard with three storage buildings and open patio area.The garage conversion with brand new sliding door,fresh paint and new tiles is perfect for a game room,workout area or it can be used as a third bedroom.