All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 426 Hughes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
426 Hughes Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

426 Hughes Drive

426 Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

426 Hughes Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
426 Hughes Drive Available 02/28/19 Beautifully Renvoated home in North Irving! Don't miss out on March 1st move in! - Everything updatedEven the Front Door!
Fresh outside paint, trim, and gutters. Designer Colors
All new gas heating and air conditioningSo nice!

New New New - Bright and Cheery For You!
Granite kitchen countertops, cabinets, floors, AND Appliances
Built in work and eat Island in kitchen.
Utility Room with full size washer / dryer connections
Totally Remodeled Bathrooms - New Tile, tubs, granite countertops, cabinets, & potty!
Windows - Brand new energy efficient windows and 2 inch Country Blinds
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Huge fenced back yard with enclosed storage unit.
We love pets of all sizes and breeds with pet deposit.

New photos will be added as we get closer to completion!

(RLNE4686901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Hughes Drive have any available units?
426 Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Hughes Drive have?
Some of 426 Hughes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Hughes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 426 Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 426 Hughes Drive offers parking.
Does 426 Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 426 Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 426 Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Hughes Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas