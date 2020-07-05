Amenities
426 Hughes Drive Available 02/28/19 Beautifully Renvoated home in North Irving! Don't miss out on March 1st move in! - Everything updatedEven the Front Door!
Fresh outside paint, trim, and gutters. Designer Colors
All new gas heating and air conditioningSo nice!
New New New - Bright and Cheery For You!
Granite kitchen countertops, cabinets, floors, AND Appliances
Built in work and eat Island in kitchen.
Utility Room with full size washer / dryer connections
Totally Remodeled Bathrooms - New Tile, tubs, granite countertops, cabinets, & potty!
Windows - Brand new energy efficient windows and 2 inch Country Blinds
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Huge fenced back yard with enclosed storage unit.
We love pets of all sizes and breeds with pet deposit.
New photos will be added as we get closer to completion!
(RLNE4686901)