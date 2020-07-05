Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

426 Hughes Drive Available 02/28/19 Beautifully Renvoated home in North Irving! Don't miss out on March 1st move in! - Everything updatedEven the Front Door!

Fresh outside paint, trim, and gutters. Designer Colors

All new gas heating and air conditioningSo nice!



New New New - Bright and Cheery For You!

Granite kitchen countertops, cabinets, floors, AND Appliances

Built in work and eat Island in kitchen.

Utility Room with full size washer / dryer connections

Totally Remodeled Bathrooms - New Tile, tubs, granite countertops, cabinets, & potty!

Windows - Brand new energy efficient windows and 2 inch Country Blinds

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Huge fenced back yard with enclosed storage unit.

We love pets of all sizes and breeds with pet deposit.



New photos will be added as we get closer to completion!



(RLNE4686901)