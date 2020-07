Amenities

all utils included parking internet access

Short-term rentals welcomed. I have an upstairs studio apartment (500 sq ft) in the Heights available for rent. All bills paid including cable and high speed Internet and streaming. Close to Krogers grocery store, major highways (I-10,I-45,6-10), 10 minutes to downtown, 5 minutes from Washingtons social scene. 15-20 minutes from University of Houston Central and 10 minutes from Uof H Downtown. Parking available in back of building. Ill be happy to show it to you.



Angela