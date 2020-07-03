All apartments in Irving
4131 Florence Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4131 Florence Drive

4131 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Florence Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful two story townhome in perfectly located Le Chateau community. Open, flowing floorplan features gleaming hardwood floors in large living area, which adjoin spacious kitchen, complete with island, gorgeous granite countertops and brand new stainless steel refrigerator. Stairway with ornate ironwork leads you to all the bedrooms, living space, laundry rm with front loading washer and dryer, and two full baths. Master bath features separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. Generous master bedroom even comes w blackout curtains for sleeping in! Other features include 2 inch blinds, impeccable garage w epoxy floor, and even an outdoor grill and fire pit for fully enjoying the backyard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Florence Drive have any available units?
4131 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Florence Drive have?
Some of 4131 Florence Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4131 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 Florence Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Florence Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Florence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

