4131 Florence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful two story townhome in perfectly located Le Chateau community. Open, flowing floorplan features gleaming hardwood floors in large living area, which adjoin spacious kitchen, complete with island, gorgeous granite countertops and brand new stainless steel refrigerator. Stairway with ornate ironwork leads you to all the bedrooms, living space, laundry rm with front loading washer and dryer, and two full baths. Master bath features separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. Generous master bedroom even comes w blackout curtains for sleeping in! Other features include 2 inch blinds, impeccable garage w epoxy floor, and even an outdoor grill and fire pit for fully enjoying the backyard and patio.