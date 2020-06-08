All apartments in Irving
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

4128 Las Brisas Drive

4128 Las Brisas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Las Brisas Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful N Irving home features 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3,116 sq ft, lots of natural light, and the kitchen opens up to the living room which has a wet bar, making it an excellent floor plan for entertaining! This house offers a circle drive, long driveway and a 3 car garage on the side of the home, a great sized yard and a covered patio, the grill is connected directly to the gas line. Lawn maintenance will be taken care of at landlord's expense! Move-in ready! Pets allowed, breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have any available units?
4128 Las Brisas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have?
Some of 4128 Las Brisas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Las Brisas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Las Brisas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Las Brisas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 Las Brisas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Las Brisas Drive offers parking.
Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Las Brisas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have a pool?
No, 4128 Las Brisas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have accessible units?
No, 4128 Las Brisas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Las Brisas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Las Brisas Drive has units with dishwashers.

