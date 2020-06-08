4128 Las Brisas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful N Irving home features 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3,116 sq ft, lots of natural light, and the kitchen opens up to the living room which has a wet bar, making it an excellent floor plan for entertaining! This house offers a circle drive, long driveway and a 3 car garage on the side of the home, a great sized yard and a covered patio, the grill is connected directly to the gas line. Lawn maintenance will be taken care of at landlord's expense! Move-in ready! Pets allowed, breed restrictions apply.