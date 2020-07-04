All apartments in Irving
411 S Britain Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:00 PM

411 S Britain Road

411 South Britain Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 South Britain Road, Irving, TX 75060
Irving Heritage District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer in sought after downtown Irving. Enjoy the enclosed front porch, Immaculate with original hardwoods, new interior paint, open living and formal dining. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining, schools, with easy access to DFW airport, near TRE rail station and Downtown Dallas, Las Colinas and more. Spacious kitchen and oversized utility room with huge closet for extra storage! Functional space with 3rd bedroom OR home office. 2 large living areas offer plenty of space. Private backyard with covered patio and oversized workshop-shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S Britain Road have any available units?
411 S Britain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S Britain Road have?
Some of 411 S Britain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S Britain Road currently offering any rent specials?
411 S Britain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S Britain Road pet-friendly?
No, 411 S Britain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 411 S Britain Road offer parking?
Yes, 411 S Britain Road offers parking.
Does 411 S Britain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 S Britain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S Britain Road have a pool?
No, 411 S Britain Road does not have a pool.
Does 411 S Britain Road have accessible units?
No, 411 S Britain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S Britain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S Britain Road has units with dishwashers.

