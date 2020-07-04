411 S Britain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer in sought after downtown Irving. Enjoy the enclosed front porch, Immaculate with original hardwoods, new interior paint, open living and formal dining. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining, schools, with easy access to DFW airport, near TRE rail station and Downtown Dallas, Las Colinas and more. Spacious kitchen and oversized utility room with huge closet for extra storage! Functional space with 3rd bedroom OR home office. 2 large living areas offer plenty of space. Private backyard with covered patio and oversized workshop-shed.