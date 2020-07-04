411 Dakota Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking garage

Lovely home in prime Valley Ranch location. Split entry with family room and study. Formal dining area with wet bar under stairs. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and built in cabinetry at breakfast nook area. Ample size master, split bedrooms, upgraded lights and ceiling fans. Cul de Sac lot with

large back yard area, patio furniture to remain. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain. Close proximity to Cimarron Park, walking trails, canals and aquatic fun! Very convenient to all major freeways, business centers, entertainment, shopping and DFW airport.