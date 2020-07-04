All apartments in Irving
411 Dakota Trail

411 Dakota Trail · No Longer Available
Location

411 Dakota Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
Lovely home in prime Valley Ranch location. Split entry with family room and study. Formal dining area with wet bar under stairs. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and built in cabinetry at breakfast nook area. Ample size master, split bedrooms, upgraded lights and ceiling fans. Cul de Sac lot with
large back yard area, patio furniture to remain. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain. Close proximity to Cimarron Park, walking trails, canals and aquatic fun! Very convenient to all major freeways, business centers, entertainment, shopping and DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Dakota Trail have any available units?
411 Dakota Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Dakota Trail have?
Some of 411 Dakota Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Dakota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
411 Dakota Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Dakota Trail pet-friendly?
No, 411 Dakota Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 411 Dakota Trail offer parking?
Yes, 411 Dakota Trail offers parking.
Does 411 Dakota Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Dakota Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Dakota Trail have a pool?
No, 411 Dakota Trail does not have a pool.
Does 411 Dakota Trail have accessible units?
No, 411 Dakota Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Dakota Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Dakota Trail has units with dishwashers.

