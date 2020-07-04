411 Dakota Trail

Amenities
Lovely home in prime Valley Ranch location. Split entry with family room and study. Formal dining area with wet bar under stairs. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and built in cabinetry at breakfast nook area. Ample size master, split bedrooms, upgraded lights and ceiling fans. Cul de Sac lot with
large back yard area, patio furniture to remain. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain. Close proximity to Cimarron Park, walking trails, canals and aquatic fun! Very convenient to all major freeways, business centers, entertainment, shopping and DFW airport.