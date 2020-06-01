All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4107 Esters Road

4107 Esters Road · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Esters Road, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Right in the Heart of DFW--1 bed 1 bath Condo

New remodeled condo located in Oaks on the Ridge. Includes all stainless steel appliances. We only accept small pets. ($250/pet must be house trained)

Property is being remodeled week of 2/18/19 will be ready for showings est 2/23

Washer/Dryer is HE

Tenant pays for Electric only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Esters Road have any available units?
4107 Esters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Esters Road have?
Some of 4107 Esters Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Esters Road currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Esters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Esters Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 Esters Road is pet friendly.
Does 4107 Esters Road offer parking?
No, 4107 Esters Road does not offer parking.
Does 4107 Esters Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4107 Esters Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Esters Road have a pool?
No, 4107 Esters Road does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Esters Road have accessible units?
No, 4107 Esters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Esters Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Esters Road does not have units with dishwashers.

