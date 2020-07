Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool

Move-in Ready! Great condo in amazing location! This 2nd-floor condo unit features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and tons of natural light. Conveniently located minutes away of major freeways, shopping, and DFW Airport! Plus it has covered parking and full size washer & dryer in the unit. Complex has a nice refreshing pool for hot summer days. Don't miss out!