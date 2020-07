Amenities

Stunning home has exceptional curb appeal with a front two car garage doors from cedar planks, beautiful grand entry way, and high vaulted ceiling over diningroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Hand-scraped hardwoods throughout the whole downstairs. Gorgeous Master down, garden tub, shower, double sinks, huge closet w builtin. Upstairs large game room, media, 3 bedrooms w 2 full baths. Available to move in by August 1st, 2020