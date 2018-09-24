Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard. Updated kitchen and bath. Garage has been enclosed to provide extra living or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. Dogs considered on case by case basis with non-refundable deposit. Wood floors throughout most of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 Collins Drive have any available units?
407 Collins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Collins Drive have?
Some of 407 Collins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Collins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Collins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Collins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 Collins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive offers parking.
Does 407 Collins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Collins Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Collins Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Collins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)