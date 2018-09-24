407 Collins Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard. Updated kitchen and bath. Garage has been enclosed to provide extra living or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. Dogs considered on case by case basis with non-refundable deposit. Wood floors throughout most of the home.