All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 407 Collins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
407 Collins Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 Collins Drive

407 Collins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

407 Collins Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard. Updated kitchen and bath. Garage has been enclosed to provide extra living or 3rd bedroom (no closet). Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. Dogs considered on case by case basis with non-refundable deposit. Wood floors throughout most of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Collins Drive have any available units?
407 Collins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Collins Drive have?
Some of 407 Collins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Collins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Collins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Collins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 Collins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive offers parking.
Does 407 Collins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Collins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Collins Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Collins Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Collins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Collins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas