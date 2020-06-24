All apartments in Irving
400 shinoak valley

400 Shinoak Valley · No Longer Available
Location

400 Shinoak Valley, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! A very well kept 2 bed 1.5 bath detached 2 story house with a 1 car garage and fenced yard. Centrally located in Valley Ranch. Beautiful shutters on all windows, wood accents in living room, skylight, fully fenced in yard, great living space with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a kitchen featuring newer appliances! This house is close to shopping, restaurants, golf, highways and schools yet tucked away in a great neighborhood with mature trees! New Flooring in living area is NOT reflected in the pictures! Laminate flooring has been installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 shinoak valley have any available units?
400 shinoak valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 400 shinoak valley currently offering any rent specials?
400 shinoak valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 shinoak valley pet-friendly?
No, 400 shinoak valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 400 shinoak valley offer parking?
Yes, 400 shinoak valley offers parking.
Does 400 shinoak valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 shinoak valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 shinoak valley have a pool?
No, 400 shinoak valley does not have a pool.
Does 400 shinoak valley have accessible units?
No, 400 shinoak valley does not have accessible units.
Does 400 shinoak valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 shinoak valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 shinoak valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 shinoak valley does not have units with air conditioning.

