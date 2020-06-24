400 shinoak valley

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! A very well kept 2 bed 1.5 bath detached 2 story house with a 1 car garage and fenced yard. Centrally located in Valley Ranch. Beautiful shutters on all windows, wood accents in living room, skylight, fully fenced in yard, great living space with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a kitchen featuring newer appliances! This house is close to shopping, restaurants, golf, highways and schools yet tucked away in a great neighborhood with mature trees! New Flooring in living area is NOT reflected in the pictures! Laminate flooring has been installed!