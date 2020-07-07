All apartments in Irving
3937 Carver Place
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:50 AM

3937 Carver Place

3937 Carver Place
Location

3937 Carver Place, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Look no further than this great 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage located in Irving. Available for immediate move in, this beautiful home features a large spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms feature large closets and plenty of windows. Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining with plenty of green space. Quick access to George Bush Highway and 183. 10 minutes to Highway 183. Towne Lake Park features large pond, playgrounds, and walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Carver Place have any available units?
3937 Carver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 Carver Place have?
Some of 3937 Carver Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Carver Place currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Carver Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Carver Place pet-friendly?
No, 3937 Carver Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3937 Carver Place offer parking?
Yes, 3937 Carver Place offers parking.
Does 3937 Carver Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3937 Carver Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Carver Place have a pool?
No, 3937 Carver Place does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Carver Place have accessible units?
No, 3937 Carver Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Carver Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3937 Carver Place has units with dishwashers.

