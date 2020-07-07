3937 Carver Place

Amenities

Look no further than this great 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage located in Irving. Available for immediate move in, this beautiful home features a large spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms feature large closets and plenty of windows. Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining with plenty of green space. Quick access to George Bush Highway and 183. 10 minutes to Highway 183. Towne Lake Park features large pond, playgrounds, and walking and biking trails.